KSUT Conversation: Folk Festival co-headliner Sunny War talks about her "acoustic folk punk" sound

Sunny War is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter who is touring in support of her album Anarchist Gospel.

KSUT listeners have heard her music on the station, both as a solo artist and as part of War and Pierce, her duo with Chris Pierce.

She's released several albums, including 2018's With the Sun and 2021’s Simple Syrup. Her recent release, Anarchist Gospel, features the songs "No Reason" and "New Day," both of which have been heard widely on KSUT and other public radio stations.

KSUT's Tami Graham recently caught up with Sunny to talk about the album, her influences (ranging from the Violent Femmes to gospel) and what Folk Festival attendees will hear during her set.

Sunny War will perform at the 28th annual Four Corners Folk Festival on Sunday, September 1. She takes the stage at 2:45 p.m.

