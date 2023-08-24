KSUT Conversation: Bruce Cockburn reflects on his music, activism, and support for Native and Indigenous rights

Bruce Cockburn is pretty sure his most recent album, O Sun, O Moon, is his 38th release. It can be hard to keep track, even for him. His career goes back more than 40 years.

He's long been known for his observant songwriting and incisive political commentary. And how he weaves his international travels into his lyrics.

As he's quoted on his website, "My job is to try and trap the spirit of things in the scratches of pen on paper and the pulling of notes out of metal.”

Cockburn has played several KSUT Sessions over the years. This year, he's headlining KSUT's 27th annual Four Corners Folk Festival.

He recently joined us via Zoom for a spirited conversation about his music, activism, and longtime championing of causes related to Native and Indigenous people.

Bruce Cockburn plays the Main Stage at the 2023 Four Corners Folk Festival on Friday, September 1 at 8:45 PM.

Get your tickets now.



KSUT Digital Content Manager Mark Duggan contributed to the production of this story.