KSUT Conversation: Hopi/Tewa musician Ed Kabotie balances storytelling with speaking out against injustice

Ed Kabotie is a musician, painter, storyteller, and educator. He is Tewa/Hopi and hails from Santa Clara Pueblo in New Mexico and the Hopi Second Mesa in Arizona.

His music speaks to Native American history and the social and environmental injustices experienced by Native Americans, particularly in the Colorado Plateau region.

He hesitates to use the term "activist," but he's open about his commitment to speaking out.

In a KSUT Conversation, he discusses balancing his views and songwriting. He also touches on his position as Artist-In-Residence at the Canyon of the Ancients visitor center in Montezuma County.

Courtesy of David Wallace Ed Kabotie plays with his band Tha Yoties at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Kabotie is known for his solo performances and playing with his band, Tha Yoties. He keeps it primarily acoustic in his solo shows, singing in Hopi and Tewa with help from a computer-looped flute.

Ed Kabotie performs at 11 AM on Sunday, September 3, as part of KSUT's Four Corners Folk Festival. Find more information and buy tickets at KSUT Presents.



KSUT Digital Content Manager Mark Duggan contributed to the production of this story.