Enjoy special holiday programming on KSUT! Explore the full schedule

It's the most festive time of year! We selected a full lineup of special programming to run through New Year's Day.

Happy holidays from all of us at KSUT!

Tuesday, December 19

7 to 9 PM: Barrelhouse Blues Holiday Show

9 to 10 PM: Jazz Night In America – Christmas Stories w/ pianist Christian Sands

10 to 11 PM: A Jazz Piano Christmas

11 PM to 12 AM: A Swinging Holiday Jazz Party w/ Wynton Marsalis

Wednesday, December 20

7 to 9 PM: Tales of the New West Holiday Show

9 to 10 PM: Sounds From The Mother Road Holiday Show

10 PM to 12 AM: An Echoes Winterlude with David Arkenstone

Thursday, December 21 (Winter Solstice)

7 to 9 PM: Ike's America Holiday Show

9 to 10 PM: Paul Winter Solstice Concert

10 PM to 12 AM: The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of The Winter Solstice

Friday, December 22

7 to 9 PM: kuni Nashwa Holiday Show

9 PM to 12 AM: An Echoes Seasonal Slow Flow

Saturday, December 23

6 to 8 AM: A San Juan Sunrise Christmas

8 to 10 AM: Weekend Edition

10 to 11 AM: Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me

11 AM to 12 PM: This American Life

12 to 12:30 PM: The Garden Guys Winter Special

12:30 to 3 PM: Saturday Holiday Blend w/ Ted Holteen

3 to 4 PM: Box Of Visions

4 to 5 PM: E-Town

5 to 6 PM: American Routes

6 to 7 PM: All Things Considered

7 to 9 PM: A Strange Brew Holiday

9 to 11 PM: Chris K’s Colorado Playlist Christmas Special

11 PM to 12 AM: A World Café Holiday

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

6 to 8 AM: Sunday Baroque

8 to 10 AM: Weekend Edition

10 to 11AM: TED Radio Hour

11 AM to 12PM: Radiolab

12 to 1 PM: The Splendid Table

1 to 2 PM: Women Be Wise Christmas Show

2 to 4 PM: A Global Village Holiday Special

4 to 6 PM: St. Olaf Christmas Festival

6 to 7 PM: All Things Considered

7 to 9 PM: A Christmas Carol w/Patrick Stewart

9 PM to 12 AM: An Echoes Christmas Eve

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

6– to 9 AM: Morning Edition

9 to 12 PM: KSUT Christmas Morning Blend

12 to 1 PM: Here & Now

1 to 2 PM: The Big Tiny Desk Concert Holiday Special

2 to 3 PM: Tinsel Tales: Stories of the Season Told Through Music

3 to 4 PM: Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas

4 to 6 PM: All Things Considered

6 to 7 PM: Fresh Air

7 to 9 PM: A Down Home Girl’s Christmas Night Special

9 to 10 PM: Thistle & Shamrock: A Christmas In Wales

9 PM to 12 AM: An Echoes Christmas

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve)

9 PM to1 AM: Toast of the Nation

Selected program descriptions

Tuesday, December 19

10 to 11 PM: A Jazz Piano Christmas

Check out your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! This year, this annual sell-out event spotlights ferociously talented Japanese musical phenom Hiromi, and Bolivian prodigy José André Montaño, chosen as one of the Kennedy Center’s “Next 50” leaders.

11 PM to 12 AM: A Swinging Holiday Jazz Party with Wynton Marsalis

Wynton Marsalis hosts an hour of holiday jazz favorites by Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gregory Porter, René Marie, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.



Wednesday, December 20

10 PM to 12 AM: An Echoes Winterlude with David Arkenstone

Winterlude is Arkenstone’s album and it’s a gem of all-original compositions that perfectly soundtrack the spirit of the winter season. He’ll play music from it live.



Thursday, December 21

9 to 10 PM: Paul Winter Solstice Concert

Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. Musicians include gospel singer Theresa Thomason, multi-instrumentalist and singer Arto Tunçboyacıyan and double reed wizard Paul McCandless. Hear the American Performance Premiere of the Grammy-winning suite MIHO with The Paul Winter Consort.

10 PM to 12 AM: The Christmas Revels: In Celebration of the Winter Solstice

A 2-hour musical celebration of the winter holidays -- Christmas, the Solstice, Chanukah, Jonkonnu, New Year’s and Twelfth Night/Epiphany -- featuring traditional carols, anthems, wassails, hymns, children’s game-songs, and folk dance-tunes excerpted from live Christmas Revels stage productions presented around the country.



Friday, December 23

9 PM to 12 AM: A Slow Flow Seasonal Echoes

An all-instrumental soundscape for the winter season.



Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

4 to 6 PM: St. Olaf Christmas Special

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event - which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota - are always gone months in advance. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.



Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

2 to 3 PM: Tinsel Tales

For many of us, Christmas is about family and traditions. For others it's a stressful or even a sad time. No matter how good or bad your holiday is, it’s quite likely to include music. This year, Tinsel Tales includes stories of the season told thru music with interviews from the NPR Archives. Kenny Rogers, Katie Melua, Sting, Amy Grant and Jon Batiste talk about the power of music at Christmas. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

3 to 4 PM: Mark O’Connor’s An Appalachian Christmas

Mark O’Connor, famous bluegrass fiddler and respected American composer, leads the O’Connor Band and special guest Nancy Ives, principal cellist of the Oregon Symphony, in An Appalachian Christmas. Hear holiday favorites including “The Cherry Tree Carol,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells,” and more! Recorded live at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Oregon December 2016.



Saturday, December 31

9 PM to 1 AM: Toast of the Nation

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio compliment for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to.

