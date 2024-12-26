© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Best Songs of 2024: KSUT DJ & Staff Picks

Four Corners Public Radio | By Mark Duggan
Published December 26, 2024 at 5:42 PM MST

Dig into the favorites of 2024 from the hosts of KSUT's on-air and off-air staff.

KSUT Most-Played Songs

(Based on Spinitron data from January 1, 2024 to December 17, 2024)

  • Charley Crockett - "$10 Cowboy" (19 spins)
  • Khruangbin - "A Love International" (19 spins)
  • Mark Knopfler - "Two Pair Of Hands" (18 spins)
  • Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming" (18 spins)
  • Khruangbin - "Pon Pón" (17 spins)
  • Waxahatchee feat. MJ Lenderman - "Right Back To It" (17 spins)
  • Beabadoobee - "Take A Bite" (16 spins)
  • Ezra Collective feat. Yazmin Lacey - "God Gave Me Feet For Dancing" (16 spins)
  • Lizzie No - "Halfsies" (16 spins)
  • Leon Bridges - "Peaceful Place" (15 spins)
  • Maya Hawke - "Missing Out" (15 spins)
  • Mt. Joy - "Highway Queen" (15 spins)

Chris Aaland

Development Director, Host of the Music Blend and Tales of the New West

  • Waxahatchee feat. MJ Lenderman - "Right Back To It"
  • Ray LaMontagne - "And They Called Her California"
  • Billy Strings - "Gild The Lily"
  • The Avett Brothers - "Love Of A Girl"
  • Current Swell - "Ba Ba Song"
  • The Devil Makes Three - "Spirits"
  • MJ Lenderman - "She’s Leaving You"
  • Lilly Hiatt - "Shouldn’t Be"
  • Charley Crockett - "$10 Cowboy"
  • Kacey Musgraves - "Deeper Well"

Clark Adomaitis

Reporter

  • Kendrick Lamar - “euphoria”
  • Charli xcx, Bb trickz - “Club Classics Remix”
  • Tyler, The Creator - “Noid”
  • Bladee, Yung Lean - “FUN FACT”
  • Fabiano do Nascimento, Sam Gendel - “Foi Boto”
  • JPEGMAFIA - “SIN MIEDO”
  • Playboi Carti - “H00DBYAIR”
  • Future, Metro Boomin - “Type Sh**”
  • Dritty Pope - “doing doing”
  • Community Pancake - “there is still food coming”

Colten Ashley

Tribal Media Center Coordinator

  • Barry Adamson - “These Would Be Blues”
  • Aidan Baker & Dead Neanderthals - “Paranoia”
  • The Cure - “All I Ever Am”
  • Ghost Cop  - “Day For Night”
  • HIDE  - “SUFFER”
  • LEATHERS - “Fascination”
  • NORILLAG - “Norilstroy's Delirium”
  • Uboa - “Impossible Light/Golden Flower (ft. Otay:onii)”
  • URANIUM  - “Forgotten Bones”
  • Zeal and Ardor - “are you the only one now?”

Susie B.

Host, the Music Blend and Women Be Wise

  • Bonny Light Horseman - "Old Dutch"
  • Julien Baker & Torres - "Sugar in the Tank"
  • Joy Oladokun - "Questions, Chaos & Faith"
  • Angelique Kidjo & the Soweto Gospel Choir - "Sunlight To My Soul"
  • The Heavy Heavy - "Wild Emotion"
  • Gaby Moreno - "A Song In My Heart"
  • Three Sacred Souls - "Live For You"
  • Leon Bridges - "Peaceful Place"
  • Neil Young - "Winter Winds"
  • Lizz Wright feat. Meshell Ndegocello - "Your Love"

Jim Belcher

Host, Morning Edition, the Music Blend, and Strange Brew

  • Maya Hawke - "Missing Out"
  • Kim Deal - "A Good Time Pushed"
  • Romany & David Gilmour - "Between Two Points"
  • The Cure - "A Fragile Thing"
  • Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit - "Save The World"
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - "White Rabbit"
  • Tears For Fears - "The Girl That I Call Home"
  • David Gilmour - "Luck & Strange"
  • Lake Street Dive - "Dance With A Stranger"
  • Phish - "Oblivion"

Robb Brantley

Business Manager & Host of the Music Blend

  • Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple – "All In Good Time"
  • Sarah Jarosz – "Jealous Moon"
  • MJ Linderman – "She’s Leaving You"
  • Goldie Boutilier – "The Angel and The Saint"
  • The Heavy Heavy - "Feel"
  • Sierra Ferrell – "Lighthouse"
  • Eddie Vedder – "Save It For Later"
  • Waxahatchee & MJ Linderman – "Right Back To It"
  • Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge – "Wine On Venus"
  • Dangermuffin – "We Push Mountains"

Ken Brott

Four Corners Station Manager & Program Director, Host of the Music Blend and kuni Náshwa

  • The Heavy Heavy - "Feel"
  • The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"
  • Orville Peck - "Death Valley High"
  • Ray Lamontagne - "Step Into Your Power"
  • Father John Misty - "I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All"
  • Michael Kiwanuka - "Floating Parade"
  • Leon Bridges - "Peaceful Place"
  • Brigitte Calls Me Baby - "We Were Never Alive"
  • Lady Blackbird - "Like a Woman"
  • Kate Pierson - "Evil Love"

Adam Burke

Host, the Music Blend

  • Ezra Collective - "God Gave Me Feet For Dancing" (feat Yazmin Lacey)
  • Leon Bridges - "Peaceful Place"
  • Mark Knopfler - "Two Pairs Of Hands"
  • Lady Blackbird - "Let Not (Your Heart Be Troubled)"
  • Fantastic Negrito - "This Little Heart Of Mine"
  • Aaron Frazer - "Into The Blue"
  • Father John Misty - "I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All"
  • Michael Kiwanuka - "Floating Parade"
  • George Harrison - "Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)"
  • Khruangbin - "May Ninth"

Mark Duggan

Four Corners Digital Content Manager, Host of Box of Visions

  • Glass Beams - "Mahal"
  • Arooj Aftab - "Whiskey" (Mahagony Session)
  • Joan As Police Woman - "Back Again"
  • The Innocence Mission - "This Thread Is a Green Street"
  • Courtney Hart - "Overtime"
  • Michael Kiwanuka - "Floating Parade"
  • The Philharmonik - "What’s It All Mean?" (Live at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert)
  • DJ Drez - "My Art Is Full of Life"
  • Laurie Anderson - "India and On Down to Australia"
  • The Clientele - "Claire’s Not Real"

Tami Graham

Executive Director, Host of the Music Blend and San Juan Sunrise

  • Shannon McNally - "Ceremony"
  • Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real - "All Four Winds"
  • Ray LaMontagne - "Step Into Your Power"
  • Lizz Wright - "Sparrow"
  • Lady Blackbird - "Like a Woman"
  • Kacey Musgraves - "Cardinal"
  • Caroline Spence - "Clean Getaway"
  • Waxahatchee - "Right Back To It"
  • Sade - "Young Lion"
  • Fruition - "Scars"

Bob Hemenger

Host of Close Enough For Jazz

  • Cory Henry - "Shoutin' Music"
  • Hailey Brinnel - "Tea for Two"
  • Mohini Dey - "Meat Eater"
  • Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter - "Bounce It"
  • Montis/Goudsmit/Directie - "The Fit"
  • Dirty Loops - "Living for the City"
  • Wojtek Pilichowski - "Conjunction"
  • Bill Cantos - "This Can’t Be Love"
  • Acantha Lang - "He Said/She Said"
  • Scott Hamilton - "Pure Imagination"

Jonathan Hunt

Membership Manager, Host of the Music Blend

  • AJ Lee & Blue Summit - "He Called Me Baby"
  • Current Swell - "Ba Ba Song"
  • Maggie Rose - "Fake Flowers"
  • Black Crowes - "Wanting & Waiting"
  • Lizzie No - "Halfsies"
  • Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming"
  • Mt. Joy - "Highway Queen"
  • Remi Wolf - "Cinderella"
  • Slash feat. Chris Stapleton - "Oh Well"
  • Kacey Musgraves - "Deeper Well"

Jessica Kirwan

Underwriting Manager

  • Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
  • Doechii – "Nissan Altima"
  • Ezra Collective – "God Gave Me Feet For Dancing"
  • Kacey Musgraves – "Deeper Well"
  • Hozier – "Too Sweet"
  • Leon Bridges – "Peaceful Place"
  • Dua Lipa – "Training Season"
  • Billie Eillish – "Lunch"
  • Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"
  • Jack White – "That’s How I’m Feeling"

Sheila Nanaeto

Tribal Radio Station Manager

  • Jake Shimabukuro & Mick Fleetwood - "Kula Blues"
  • Stella Standingbear - "Let's Ride"
  • Tia Wood - "Dirt Roads"
  • Maria Tallchief featuring Calina Lawrence - "Tall Paul"
  • Common Kings - "Stand By Me"
  • Elisapie Isaac - "Heart of Glass"
  • 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Soundtrack - "Wahzhazhe (Song for My People)"
  • Ashley Young - "Dancing on the Worlds"
  • Adrien Sutherland - "Precious"
  • Bizhiki  - "Gigawaabamin (Come Through)"

Rob Rawls

Broadcast Operations Manager, Host of the Music Blend and Barrelhouse Blues

  • Motet - "Love Time"
  • Kyshona - "Carolina"
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - "White Rabbit"
  • Suzy Bogguss - "It All Falls Down To The River"
  • Chuck Prophet - "Wake The Dead"
  • Sierra Green & The Giants - "Come To Mama"
  • Mumford & Sons - "Good People"
  • Kiltro - "All The Time In The World"
  • Nubyin Twist - Lights Out"
  • Cimafunk - "Catalina"
Tags
KSUT Programming Music NewsBest of 2024
Mark Duggan
See stories by Mark Duggan
Related Stories