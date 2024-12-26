Best Songs of 2024: KSUT DJ & Staff Picks

Dig into the favorites of 2024 from the hosts of KSUT's on-air and off-air staff.

KSUT Most-Played Songs

(Based on Spinitron data from January 1, 2024 to December 17, 2024)



Charley Crockett - "$10 Cowboy" (19 spins)

Khruangbin - "A Love International" (19 spins)

Mark Knopfler - "Two Pair Of Hands" (18 spins)

Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming" (18 spins)

Khruangbin - "Pon Pón" (17 spins)

Waxahatchee feat. MJ Lenderman - "Right Back To It" (17 spins)

Beabadoobee - "Take A Bite" (16 spins)

Ezra Collective feat. Yazmin Lacey - "God Gave Me Feet For Dancing" (16 spins)

Lizzie No - "Halfsies" (16 spins)

Leon Bridges - "Peaceful Place" (15 spins)

Maya Hawke - "Missing Out" (15 spins)

Mt. Joy - "Highway Queen" (15 spins)

Chris Aaland

Development Director, Host of the Music Blend and Tales of the New West



Waxahatchee feat. MJ Lenderman - "Right Back To It"

Ray LaMontagne - "And They Called Her California"

Billy Strings - "Gild The Lily"

The Avett Brothers - "Love Of A Girl"

Current Swell - "Ba Ba Song"

The Devil Makes Three - "Spirits"

MJ Lenderman - "She’s Leaving You"

Lilly Hiatt - "Shouldn’t Be"

Charley Crockett - "$10 Cowboy"

Kacey Musgraves - "Deeper Well"

Clark Adomaitis

Reporter



Kendrick Lamar - “euphoria”

Charli xcx, Bb trickz - “Club Classics Remix”

Tyler, The Creator - “Noid”

Bladee, Yung Lean - “FUN FACT”

Fabiano do Nascimento, Sam Gendel - “Foi Boto”

JPEGMAFIA - “SIN MIEDO”

Playboi Carti - “H00DBYAIR”

Future, Metro Boomin - “Type Sh**”

Dritty Pope - “doing doing”

Community Pancake - “there is still food coming”

Colten Ashley

Tribal Media Center Coordinator



Barry Adamson - “These Would Be Blues”

Aidan Baker & Dead Neanderthals - “Paranoia”

The Cure - “All I Ever Am”

Ghost Cop - “Day For Night”

HIDE - “SUFFER”

LEATHERS - “Fascination”

NORILLAG - “Norilstroy's Delirium”

Uboa - “Impossible Light/Golden Flower (ft. Otay:onii)”

URANIUM - “Forgotten Bones”

Zeal and Ardor - “are you the only one now?”

Susie B.

Host, the Music Blend and Women Be Wise

Bonny Light Horseman - "Old Dutch"

Julien Baker & Torres - "Sugar in the Tank"

Joy Oladokun - "Questions, Chaos & Faith"

Angelique Kidjo & the Soweto Gospel Choir - "Sunlight To My Soul"

The Heavy Heavy - "Wild Emotion"

Gaby Moreno - "A Song In My Heart"

Three Sacred Souls - "Live For You"

Leon Bridges - "Peaceful Place"

Neil Young - "Winter Winds"

Lizz Wright feat. Meshell Ndegocello - "Your Love"

Jim Belcher

Host, Morning Edition, the Music Blend, and Strange Brew

Maya Hawke - "Missing Out"

Kim Deal - "A Good Time Pushed"

Romany & David Gilmour - "Between Two Points"

The Cure - "A Fragile Thing"

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit - "Save The World"

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - "White Rabbit"

Tears For Fears - "The Girl That I Call Home"

David Gilmour - "Luck & Strange"

Lake Street Dive - "Dance With A Stranger"

Phish - "Oblivion"

Robb Brantley

Business Manager & Host of the Music Blend



Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple – "All In Good Time"

Sarah Jarosz – "Jealous Moon"

MJ Linderman – "She’s Leaving You"

Goldie Boutilier – "The Angel and The Saint"

The Heavy Heavy - "Feel"

Sierra Ferrell – "Lighthouse"

Eddie Vedder – "Save It For Later"

Waxahatchee & MJ Linderman – "Right Back To It"

Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge – "Wine On Venus"

Dangermuffin – "We Push Mountains"

Ken Brott

Four Corners Station Manager & Program Director, Host of the Music Blend and kuni Náshwa



The Heavy Heavy - "Feel"

The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"

Orville Peck - "Death Valley High"

Ray Lamontagne - "Step Into Your Power"

Father John Misty - "I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All"

Michael Kiwanuka - "Floating Parade"

Leon Bridges - "Peaceful Place"

Brigitte Calls Me Baby - "We Were Never Alive"

Lady Blackbird - "Like a Woman"

Kate Pierson - "Evil Love"

Adam Burke

Host, the Music Blend

Ezra Collective - "God Gave Me Feet For Dancing" (feat Yazmin Lacey)

Leon Bridges - "Peaceful Place"

Mark Knopfler - "Two Pairs Of Hands"

Lady Blackbird - "Let Not (Your Heart Be Troubled)"

Fantastic Negrito - "This Little Heart Of Mine"

Aaron Frazer - "Into The Blue"

Father John Misty - "I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All"

Michael Kiwanuka - "Floating Parade"

George Harrison - "Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)"

Khruangbin - "May Ninth"

Mark Duggan

Four Corners Digital Content Manager, Host of Box of Visions

Glass Beams - "Mahal"

Arooj Aftab - "Whiskey" (Mahagony Session)

Joan As Police Woman - "Back Again"

The Innocence Mission - "This Thread Is a Green Street"

Courtney Hart - "Overtime"

Michael Kiwanuka - "Floating Parade"

The Philharmonik - "What’s It All Mean?" (Live at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert)

DJ Drez - "My Art Is Full of Life"

Laurie Anderson - "India and On Down to Australia"

The Clientele - "Claire’s Not Real"

Tami Graham

Executive Director, Host of the Music Blend and San Juan Sunrise



Shannon McNally - "Ceremony"

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real - "All Four Winds"

Ray LaMontagne - "Step Into Your Power"

Lizz Wright - "Sparrow"

Lady Blackbird - "Like a Woman"

Kacey Musgraves - "Cardinal"

Caroline Spence - "Clean Getaway"

Waxahatchee - "Right Back To It"

Sade - "Young Lion"

Fruition - "Scars"

Bob Hemenger

Host of Close Enough For Jazz



Cory Henry - "Shoutin' Music"

Hailey Brinnel - "Tea for Two"

Mohini Dey - "Meat Eater"

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter - "Bounce It"

Montis/Goudsmit/Directie - "The Fit"

Dirty Loops - "Living for the City"

Wojtek Pilichowski - "Conjunction"

Bill Cantos - "This Can’t Be Love"

Acantha Lang - "He Said/She Said"

Scott Hamilton - "Pure Imagination"

Jonathan Hunt

Membership Manager, Host of the Music Blend



AJ Lee & Blue Summit - "He Called Me Baby"

Current Swell - "Ba Ba Song"

Maggie Rose - "Fake Flowers"

Black Crowes - "Wanting & Waiting"

Lizzie No - "Halfsies"

Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming"

Mt. Joy - "Highway Queen"

Remi Wolf - "Cinderella"

Slash feat. Chris Stapleton - "Oh Well"

Kacey Musgraves - "Deeper Well"

Jessica Kirwan

Underwriting Manager



Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Doechii – "Nissan Altima"

Ezra Collective – "God Gave Me Feet For Dancing"

Kacey Musgraves – "Deeper Well"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Leon Bridges – "Peaceful Place"

Dua Lipa – "Training Season"

Billie Eillish – "Lunch"

Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"

Jack White – "That’s How I’m Feeling"

Sheila Nanaeto

Tribal Radio Station Manager



Jake Shimabukuro & Mick Fleetwood - "Kula Blues"

Stella Standingbear - "Let's Ride"

Tia Wood - "Dirt Roads"

Maria Tallchief featuring Calina Lawrence - "Tall Paul"

Common Kings - "Stand By Me"

Elisapie Isaac - "Heart of Glass"

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Soundtrack - "Wahzhazhe (Song for My People)"

Ashley Young - "Dancing on the Worlds"

Adrien Sutherland - "Precious"

Bizhiki - "Gigawaabamin (Come Through)"

Rob Rawls

Broadcast Operations Manager, Host of the Music Blend and Barrelhouse Blues

