Best Songs of 2024: KSUT DJ & Staff Picks
Dig into the favorites of 2024 from the hosts of KSUT's on-air and off-air staff.
KSUT Most-Played Songs
(Based on Spinitron data from January 1, 2024 to December 17, 2024)
- Charley Crockett - "$10 Cowboy" (19 spins)
- Khruangbin - "A Love International" (19 spins)
- Mark Knopfler - "Two Pair Of Hands" (18 spins)
- Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming" (18 spins)
- Khruangbin - "Pon Pón" (17 spins)
- Waxahatchee feat. MJ Lenderman - "Right Back To It" (17 spins)
- Beabadoobee - "Take A Bite" (16 spins)
- Ezra Collective feat. Yazmin Lacey - "God Gave Me Feet For Dancing" (16 spins)
- Lizzie No - "Halfsies" (16 spins)
- Leon Bridges - "Peaceful Place" (15 spins)
- Maya Hawke - "Missing Out" (15 spins)
- Mt. Joy - "Highway Queen" (15 spins)
Chris Aaland
Development Director, Host of the Music Blend and Tales of the New West
- Waxahatchee feat. MJ Lenderman - "Right Back To It"
- Ray LaMontagne - "And They Called Her California"
- Billy Strings - "Gild The Lily"
- The Avett Brothers - "Love Of A Girl"
- Current Swell - "Ba Ba Song"
- The Devil Makes Three - "Spirits"
- MJ Lenderman - "She’s Leaving You"
- Lilly Hiatt - "Shouldn’t Be"
- Charley Crockett - "$10 Cowboy"
- Kacey Musgraves - "Deeper Well"
Clark Adomaitis
Reporter
- Kendrick Lamar - “euphoria”
- Charli xcx, Bb trickz - “Club Classics Remix”
- Tyler, The Creator - “Noid”
- Bladee, Yung Lean - “FUN FACT”
- Fabiano do Nascimento, Sam Gendel - “Foi Boto”
- JPEGMAFIA - “SIN MIEDO”
- Playboi Carti - “H00DBYAIR”
- Future, Metro Boomin - “Type Sh**”
- Dritty Pope - “doing doing”
- Community Pancake - “there is still food coming”
Colten Ashley
Tribal Media Center Coordinator
- Barry Adamson - “These Would Be Blues”
- Aidan Baker & Dead Neanderthals - “Paranoia”
- The Cure - “All I Ever Am”
- Ghost Cop - “Day For Night”
- HIDE - “SUFFER”
- LEATHERS - “Fascination”
- NORILLAG - “Norilstroy's Delirium”
- Uboa - “Impossible Light/Golden Flower (ft. Otay:onii)”
- URANIUM - “Forgotten Bones”
- Zeal and Ardor - “are you the only one now?”
Susie B.
Host, the Music Blend and Women Be Wise
- Bonny Light Horseman - "Old Dutch"
- Julien Baker & Torres - "Sugar in the Tank"
- Joy Oladokun - "Questions, Chaos & Faith"
- Angelique Kidjo & the Soweto Gospel Choir - "Sunlight To My Soul"
- The Heavy Heavy - "Wild Emotion"
- Gaby Moreno - "A Song In My Heart"
- Three Sacred Souls - "Live For You"
- Leon Bridges - "Peaceful Place"
- Neil Young - "Winter Winds"
- Lizz Wright feat. Meshell Ndegocello - "Your Love"
Jim Belcher
Host, Morning Edition, the Music Blend, and Strange Brew
- Maya Hawke - "Missing Out"
- Kim Deal - "A Good Time Pushed"
- Romany & David Gilmour - "Between Two Points"
- The Cure - "A Fragile Thing"
- Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit - "Save The World"
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - "White Rabbit"
- Tears For Fears - "The Girl That I Call Home"
- David Gilmour - "Luck & Strange"
- Lake Street Dive - "Dance With A Stranger"
- Phish - "Oblivion"
Robb Brantley
Business Manager & Host of the Music Blend
- Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple – "All In Good Time"
- Sarah Jarosz – "Jealous Moon"
- MJ Linderman – "She’s Leaving You"
- Goldie Boutilier – "The Angel and The Saint"
- The Heavy Heavy - "Feel"
- Sierra Ferrell – "Lighthouse"
- Eddie Vedder – "Save It For Later"
- Waxahatchee & MJ Linderman – "Right Back To It"
- Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge – "Wine On Venus"
- Dangermuffin – "We Push Mountains"
Ken Brott
Four Corners Station Manager & Program Director, Host of the Music Blend and kuni Náshwa
- The Heavy Heavy - "Feel"
- The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"
- Orville Peck - "Death Valley High"
- Ray Lamontagne - "Step Into Your Power"
- Father John Misty - "I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All"
- Michael Kiwanuka - "Floating Parade"
- Leon Bridges - "Peaceful Place"
- Brigitte Calls Me Baby - "We Were Never Alive"
- Lady Blackbird - "Like a Woman"
- Kate Pierson - "Evil Love"
Adam Burke
Host, the Music Blend
- Ezra Collective - "God Gave Me Feet For Dancing" (feat Yazmin Lacey)
- Leon Bridges - "Peaceful Place"
- Mark Knopfler - "Two Pairs Of Hands"
- Lady Blackbird - "Let Not (Your Heart Be Troubled)"
- Fantastic Negrito - "This Little Heart Of Mine"
- Aaron Frazer - "Into The Blue"
- Father John Misty - "I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All"
- Michael Kiwanuka - "Floating Parade"
- George Harrison - "Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)"
- Khruangbin - "May Ninth"
Mark Duggan
Four Corners Digital Content Manager, Host of Box of Visions
- Glass Beams - "Mahal"
- Arooj Aftab - "Whiskey" (Mahagony Session)
- Joan As Police Woman - "Back Again"
- The Innocence Mission - "This Thread Is a Green Street"
- Courtney Hart - "Overtime"
- Michael Kiwanuka - "Floating Parade"
- The Philharmonik - "What’s It All Mean?" (Live at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert)
- DJ Drez - "My Art Is Full of Life"
- Laurie Anderson - "India and On Down to Australia"
- The Clientele - "Claire’s Not Real"
Tami Graham
Executive Director, Host of the Music Blend and San Juan Sunrise
- Shannon McNally - "Ceremony"
- Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real - "All Four Winds"
- Ray LaMontagne - "Step Into Your Power"
- Lizz Wright - "Sparrow"
- Lady Blackbird - "Like a Woman"
- Kacey Musgraves - "Cardinal"
- Caroline Spence - "Clean Getaway"
- Waxahatchee - "Right Back To It"
- Sade - "Young Lion"
- Fruition - "Scars"
Bob Hemenger
Host of Close Enough For Jazz
- Cory Henry - "Shoutin' Music"
- Hailey Brinnel - "Tea for Two"
- Mohini Dey - "Meat Eater"
- Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter - "Bounce It"
- Montis/Goudsmit/Directie - "The Fit"
- Dirty Loops - "Living for the City"
- Wojtek Pilichowski - "Conjunction"
- Bill Cantos - "This Can’t Be Love"
- Acantha Lang - "He Said/She Said"
- Scott Hamilton - "Pure Imagination"
Jonathan Hunt
Membership Manager, Host of the Music Blend
- AJ Lee & Blue Summit - "He Called Me Baby"
- Current Swell - "Ba Ba Song"
- Maggie Rose - "Fake Flowers"
- Black Crowes - "Wanting & Waiting"
- Lizzie No - "Halfsies"
- Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming"
- Mt. Joy - "Highway Queen"
- Remi Wolf - "Cinderella"
- Slash feat. Chris Stapleton - "Oh Well"
- Kacey Musgraves - "Deeper Well"
Jessica Kirwan
Underwriting Manager
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
- Doechii – "Nissan Altima"
- Ezra Collective – "God Gave Me Feet For Dancing"
- Kacey Musgraves – "Deeper Well"
- Hozier – "Too Sweet"
- Leon Bridges – "Peaceful Place"
- Dua Lipa – "Training Season"
- Billie Eillish – "Lunch"
- Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"
- Jack White – "That’s How I’m Feeling"
Sheila Nanaeto
Tribal Radio Station Manager
- Jake Shimabukuro & Mick Fleetwood - "Kula Blues"
- Stella Standingbear - "Let's Ride"
- Tia Wood - "Dirt Roads"
- Maria Tallchief featuring Calina Lawrence - "Tall Paul"
- Common Kings - "Stand By Me"
- Elisapie Isaac - "Heart of Glass"
- 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Soundtrack - "Wahzhazhe (Song for My People)"
- Ashley Young - "Dancing on the Worlds"
- Adrien Sutherland - "Precious"
- Bizhiki - "Gigawaabamin (Come Through)"
Rob Rawls
Broadcast Operations Manager, Host of the Music Blend and Barrelhouse Blues
- Motet - "Love Time"
- Kyshona - "Carolina"
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - "White Rabbit"
- Suzy Bogguss - "It All Falls Down To The River"
- Chuck Prophet - "Wake The Dead"
- Sierra Green & The Giants - "Come To Mama"
- Mumford & Sons - "Good People"
- Kiltro - "All The Time In The World"
- Nubyin Twist - Lights Out"
- Cimafunk - "Catalina"