KSUT Conversation: Author Pam Houston on reproductive rights and rising to the political moment

Author Pam Houston is back with another book, which her publisher, Torrey House Press, calls "a steadfast call for freedom by way of abortion rights."

Courtest Pam Houston Author Pam Houston.

Without Exception: Reclaiming Abortion, Personhood, and Freedom was released in September of 2024.

Some of her other books include Deep Creek: Finding Hope In The High Country, Cowboys Are My Weakness, and Air Mail.

According to her Torrey House bio, "Houston teaches in the Creative Writing MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts Creative Writing MFA program, is a Professor of English at UC Davis, and cofounder and creative director of the literary nonprofit Writing By Writers."

She lives in Colorado near the headwaters of the Rio Grande River.

Houston is on a speaking tour in support of the book and will appear at several readings in the Four Corners. She'll be at Maria's Bookshop in Durango on October 1, Telluride's Wilkinson Library on October 2, and the Canyons of the Ancients Guest Ranch in McElmo Canyon on October 12.

Houston spoke to KSUT's Tami Graham about her most recent book and the importance of releasing it just before a consequential election.