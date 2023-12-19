Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from ballot

Colorado Public Radio originally published this story at 4:19 on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

In a landmark decision, the Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that former president Donald Trump’s name will not be allowed on the state’s primary election ballot next year.

However, they are staying their decision until Jan. 4, the day before Colorado’s presidential primary ballots must be certified, to give time for the U.S. Supreme Court to consider an appeal.

A group of Republican and unaffiliated voters have been trying to get Trump barred from the ballot under the constitution’s Disqualification Clause found in the 14th Amendment, which says that those who engage in an insurrection or rebellion against the government cannot go on to hold elected office again.

A lower court ruled that Trump did engage in insurrection with his words and deeds around the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but said the clause does not appear to cover the office of the presidency. Both sides in the case appealed, with lawyers for Trump arguing that he is not guilty of insurrection and that, in any case, the courts don’t have the power to interpret this constitutional amendment to determine who can appear on the Colorado Republican party’s ballot.

In their ruling, a majority of Colorado’s justices found the lower court erred in concluding the Disqualification Clause doesn’t apply to the presidency, but that the rest of her conclusions were correct. Three of the state’s Supreme Court Justices dissented.

This is a developing story and will be updated.