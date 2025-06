Singer/songwriter Taylor Rae will appear live in the studio for a KSUT Session at 1:06 p.m. Monday, during the KSUT Music Blend hosted by Chris Aaland.

Taylor recently released her second album, The Void. Her debut record, Mad Twenties, was a favorite on the Music Blend in 2021 and 2022.

A native of Northern California, Taylor is dropping by on a tour of Americana/AAA radio stations across the Mountain West.