An update on public media funding from Washington, D.C. by KSUT's Tami Graham

Dear KSUT Family,

I've spent the last three days in Washington, D.C., at the NPR Network Fly-In at NPR headquarters. Additionally, I met with Republican Rep. Jeff Hurd to discuss numerous issues.

The NPR Fly-In was focused mainly on how we, as a network of NPR affiliate stations, can work more efficiently and effectively with NPR in communication and branding, as well as product, revenue, and content strategies.

Of course, a significant topic of conversation was the current threat to public funding for public media through the Executive Order issued on May 1, the potential for already approved congressional funding allocated for public media in FY26 to be clawed back through rescission, and the budget reconciliation process currently underway.

Stewart Vanderwilt from Colorado Public Radio attended my meeting with Rep. Hurd. Given the critical value that 10 community and public radio stations in CD3 bring to mostly rural communities, including those KSUT serves throughout Southwest Colorado, we asked for Vanderwilt's support.

If you haven't contacted your congressional representatives, I encourage you to do so now. There has never been a more serious threat to public funding for public media. You can do so at Protect My Public Media .

You can also donate to KSUT to help keep public media sustainable in the Four Corners.

Thank you for your continued support and advocacy.