Join KSUT on Thursday March 6 for Protect My Public Media Day

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published March 4, 2025 at 12:57 PM MST

KSUT is joining stations and supporters nationwide on March 6 for #ProtectMyPublicMedia Day.

Show your support for KSUT by getting involved at Protect My Public Media.

Protect My Public Media Day is a national day of action to celebrate and defend public media, which faces an uncertain future.

The current continuing funding resolution expires on March 14. Soon after, Congress will make critical decisions that could impact public media's future.

At the same time, growing funding threats risk access to essential local services.

Ways you can help

Stand with us on March 6 to protect the future of public media!
KSUT Staff
