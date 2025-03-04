Join KSUT on Thursday March 6 for Protect My Public Media Day

KSUT is joining stations and supporters nationwide on March 6 for #ProtectMyPublicMedia Day.

Show your support for KSUT by getting involved at Protect My Public Media .

Protect My Public Media Day is a national day of action to celebrate and defend public media, which faces an uncertain future.

The current continuing funding resolution expires on March 14. Soon after, Congress will make critical decisions that could impact public media's future.

At the same time, growing funding threats risk access to essential local services.



Ways you can help

Donate to KSUT to help keep your public radio station strong.

to help keep your public radio station strong. Take the Protect My Public Media Day Pledge .

. Email your lawmakers and urge them to protect public media.

and urge them to protect public media. Sign the petition to show Congress that the American people strongly support public media funding – and are ready to oppose any legislation that would jeopardize local public media stations.

Stand with us on March 6 to protect the future of public media!