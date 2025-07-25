© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Defunded but determined.
KSUT is losing federal funding. Will you step up? Protect the future of KSUT by becoming a sustaining member.
I Support KSUT

How the Trump administration has reshaped education policy

By Cory Turner,
Michel Martin
Published July 25, 2025 at 2:07 AM MDT

In just six months, the Trump administration has profoundly reshaped federal education policy.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Cory Turner
Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting projects, including "The Truth About America's Graduation Rate" (2015), the groundbreaking "School Money" series (2016), "Raising Kings: A Year Of Love And Struggle At Ron Brown College Prep" (2017), and the NPR Life Kit parenting podcast with Sesame Workshop (2019). His year-long investigation with NPR's Chris Arnold, "The Trouble With TEACH Grants" (2018), led the U.S. Department of Education to change the rules of a troubled federal grant program that had unfairly hurt thousands of teachers.
See stories by Cory Turner
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin