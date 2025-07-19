American singer-songwriter GIVEON on Beloved, a soundtrack of life's moments

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIAMONDS FOR YOUR PAIN")

GIVEON: (Singing) Prettier than I remember.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

And finally today, new music from the R&B singer Giveon.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIAMONDS FOR YOUR PAIN")

GIVEON: (Singing) You know I come around every summertime.

PFEIFFER: That's the song "DIAMONDS FOR YOUR PAIN" from his new album, "BELOVED." He's a seven-time Grammy nominee, and he says this is his most personal album yet. He also says it shows his growth as an artist. We caught up with him to learn more about the album and some of its standout tracks.

GIVEON: I think my music is just - it's just a documentation of what - I guess what scene of my life I'm in at the time. So "BELOVED" is just a snapshot of where I am now as an artist, as a man.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIAMONDS FOR YOUR PAIN")

GIVEON: (Singing) Did you miss me while I was gone? See you...

But there's a lot more maturity. There's more awareness, and there's more growth.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIAMONDS FOR YOUR PAIN")

GIVEON: (Singing) Diamonds for your pain, that's a beautiful exchange. No, I'd rather spend than admit that I'm ashamed. Diamonds for your pain.

"DIAMONDS FOR YOUR PAIN" is the shortest song on the album, and it's pretty much trying - it's just me attempting to just kind of just sneak in some accountability there but not full accountability. And it's essentially saying, I'm aware of the turbulence that I've caused. But instead of finding real solutions, I'll just put a Band-Aid over it with materialistic gifts, jewelry.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIAMONDS FOR YOUR PAIN")

GIVEON: (Singing) On. Diamonds for your pain, that's a beautiful exchange.

Tonically, I still wanted it to feel cinematic and big, and, like, it starts with these staccato strings that builds up.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIAMONDS FOR YOUR PAIN")

GIVEON: (Singing) I remember. Haven't seen you since.

So I wanted it to still feel dramatic and almost still feel expensive to wear, even if you can't - even if - 'cause some people - I didn't realize this because I'm such a lyrics guy. Some people just listen to melody and music. So I think tonically, "DIAMONDS FOR YOUR PAIN" is just like the lyrics. I'm just going to make this pretty thing and try to sweep under the rug even what lyrics I'm singing.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BACKUP PLAN")

GIVEON: (Singing) Say what's on your mind. Lately, you and I, you and I, been needing some love.

"BACKUP PLAN" was the one that poured out the quickest because it was already something I was ruminating on. And it was just - and I also don't think I ever heard just a story about someone touching on the suspicion that their partner might have their escape route.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BACKUP PLAN")

GIVEON: (Singing) You got a backup man. (Vocalizing).

Yeah, I don't know. Sometimes I - with my process, that's not frustrating, but sometimes, there's just something that takes over, and the song starts to write itself. But if I had to assume, I think it was just something I've been sitting on subconsciously for quite some time to where it's just like - it writes itself.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BACKUP PLAN")

GIVEON: (Singing) Never was this easy for you - was it? - to get mad at me.

It's just that itch that, once it's starting to be scratched, it's just - you just can't, and the words pour out. Like, I probably could have made that song 6 minutes if I wanted to 'cause I still had a lot more questions and a lot more things to say.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AVALANCHE")

GIVEON: (Singing) I want to be the one to make you feel. Can you go and put up your hair? We get a lot of practice.

Yeah, Avalanche was - it's - I feel like it's one of the more important songs on the album just because it breaks up the minor chords, the moodiness.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AVALANCHE")

GIVEON: (Singing) Oh, and I forgot to mention the other night, yeah. Butterflies, you see me different when I'm around you. And it ain't no competition when you're right here. Can't help but get this feeling every timе.

Sometimes what gets misconstrued with my writing is they think because I'm writing the ups and downs, sometimes they just hear about the downs, and people assume that that's just how all of my relationships are. So "AVALANCHE" was just me trying to let people into my world of, like, oh, no, this is why I care so much because the highs are high.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AVALANCHE")

GIVEON: (Singing) Your love's like an avalanche. I'm falling hard and falling for you. And it don't make sense how good you are.

'Cause those chords, those major chords aren't as, like, thick. It's a more open space song. It's just - because it's just supposed to be a feel-good - like, the music is the feature at that point. So you want to make sure the music is light and easier to almost sing the music and move to the music.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AVALANCHE")

GIVEON: (Singing) Fantasizing when you with me, can't contain myself.

PFEIFFER: That's the singer Giveon, talking about his album "BELOVED." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

