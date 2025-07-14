U.S. citizen visiting West Bank killed by Israeli settlers, officials say
A U.S. citizen was killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday. According to local Palestinian officials, Israeli settlers beat Sayfollah Musallet to death.
The Florida native was visiting his family in a village in the West Bank when a confrontation broke out between a group of Palestinians and Israelis.
His death is the latest in a wave of escalating settler violence. NPR’s Daniel Estrin shares more.
