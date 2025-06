Trump threatens Iran's supreme leader, escalating his rhetoric about the conflict

President Trump escalated his rhetoric against Iran on Tuesday, issuing a threat on social media against its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and taking credit for having "complete and total control of the skies over Iran."

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump said in a post.

That is a rhetorical step further than Trump had gone on Monday. He had been asked about whether he wanted to see regime change in Iran, and replied: "I want to see no nuclear weapon in Iran, and we're well on our way to making sure that happens."

On Tuesday, Trump suggested that Iran would cross a red line if it attacked U.S. assets in the Middle East. "We don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin," Trump said.

He had earlier told reporters that he didn't think Iran would strike U.S. assets in the region because of the risk of retaliation. "Oh, we'll come down so hard. If they do anything to our people, we'll come down so hard. Then the gloves are off so beautifully," Trump said. "I think they know not to touch our troops. We'll find out."

When Israel launched its strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities last week, the White House had sought to make clear that it was not involved, issuing a statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Israel had carried out the strikes unilaterally.

But on Tuesday, Trump suggested on social media that the United States was involved to some degree after all. "We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," Trump said, noting that American equipment was being used.

Trump also called for "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!" from Iran — and did not mention anything about negotiating with Iran, which previously had been his focus. Earlier on Tuesday, reporters had asked Trump whether he would send Vice President Vance and his special envoy Steve Witkoff to negotiate with Iranian officials.

"Depends on what happens when I get back," he told reporters traveling with him from the G7 in Canada. "I don't know. I'm not too much in a mood to negotiate."

