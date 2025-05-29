© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elon Musk has left the government. What's next for DOGE?

By Stephen Fowler,
Bobby Allyn
Published May 29, 2025 at 4:14 PM MDT

Elon Musk says he is leaving the federal government behind after making controversial cuts now at the center of lawsuits. But he says the work of DOGE will continue.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR's Washington Desk and will be covering the 2024 election based in the South. Before joining NPR, he spent more than seven years at Georgia Public Broadcasting as its political reporter and host of the Battleground: Ballot Box podcast, which covered voting rights and legal fallout from the 2020 presidential election, the evolution of the Republican Party and other changes driving Georgia's growing prominence in American politics. His reporting has appeared everywhere from the Center for Public Integrity and the Columbia Journalism Review to the PBS NewsHour and ProPublica.
Bobby Allyn
Bobby Allyn is a business reporter at NPR based in San Francisco. He covers technology and how Silicon Valley's largest companies are transforming how we live and reshaping society.
See stories by Bobby Allyn
Public media is under threat. Will you step up?
I Support KSUT