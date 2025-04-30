© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #101

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published April 30, 2025 at 6:34 PM MDT
Bears Ears National Monument as seen from Canyonlands National Park.
Caroline Llanes/Rocky Mountain Community Radio
This week on the Rocky Mountain Community Radio Regional Roundup, as the Trump administration considers shrinking the size of several national monuments, including Bears Ears in Utah, we hear why the area is sacred to many tribes.

We also learn about a program helping workers in one resort community who can't afford housing, and how federal immigration laws are affecting communities at the local level.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
Maeve Conran