Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: Episode #101

This week on the Rocky Mountain Community Radio Regional Roundup, as the Trump administration considers shrinking the size of several national monuments, including Bears Ears in Utah, we hear why the area is sacred to many tribes.

We also learn about a program helping workers in one resort community who can't afford housing, and how federal immigration laws are affecting communities at the local level.

