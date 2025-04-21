© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
The KSUT offices and studios are located in the Eddie Box Jr. Tribal Media Center in Ignacio, Colorado
How federal funding for public media works—and why it’s essential
Recently, the need for and value of public media have become topics of conversation, nationally and locally. KSUT Public Radio assembled this guide to answer your questions about how public media funding works and why it’s an essential part of our existence.
A look at the life and legacy of Pope Francis, who has died at age 88

By Jason DeRose,
A Martínez
Published April 21, 2025 at 4:12 AM MDT

Pope Francis, who has died at age 88, cast an image of humility during years of strain and change, within his church, and around the world.

