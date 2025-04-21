A look at the life and legacy of Pope Francis, who has died at age 88

Recently, the need for and value of public media have become topics of conversation, nationally and locally. KSUT Public Radio assembled this guide to answer your questions about how public media funding works and why it’s an essential part of our existence.
Jason DeRose is the Western Bureau Chief for NPR News, based at NPR West in Culver City. He edits news coverage from Member station reporters and freelancers in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. DeRose also edits coverage of religion and LGBTQ issues for the National Desk.