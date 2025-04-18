A Western Slope Baseball team has adopted an endangered and endearing new mascot

Colorado’s Grand Junction Jackalopes have finally given in to YEARS of pleading from fans. The minor league team will sport jerseys once a week to honor the fish that’s become a mascot of sorts for the mighty river that flows through town. Their new shirts are white on the belly and green on the back, just like the fish. The Humpback Chub gets its name from the big fleshy hump above its head. Chubs were recently taken OFF the endangered list after years of conservation work. Their baseball avatars will give half the proceeds from jersey sales to a scholarship program for kids working at a local fish hatchery.