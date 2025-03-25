Durango Independent Film Festival celebrates 20 Years, amplifies Indigenous voices with Native Lens

The 20th anniversary of the Durango Independent Film Festival has not only marked a significant milestone in cinematic artistry but has also put a spotlight on the vital contributions of the Native Lens program.

This initiative serves as an essential platform for Indigenous storytelling, showcasing the importance of authentic representation in the film industry.

Executive Director Carol Fleischer emphasized the festival's ongoing commitment to the Native Lens program. “This is our third year partnering with Native Lens, where Native and Indigenous folks are invited to tell their own stories using their phones or whatever tools they have,” she noted. “We’re expanding into more training and fellowships with mentoring, paving the way for a new generation of Native storytellers, which is much needed.”

Fleischer also highlighted the festival's long-term investment in Indigenous cinema. “Way before I joined the festival, we had Native cinema as a genre of film and storytelling. This is our community, and it's our responsibility to showcase these films.”

At the center of this year’s program was the film “The Basket Lady,” co-directed by Jerilynn Arnold of the Ute Mountain Ute tribe, who expressed her joy at seeing her work on the big screen. Arnold spoke about the deep cultural significance of storytelling for the Ute people.

“Our culture is based on oral traditions. We lack a written language because we are nomadic, so storytelling is what cements our existence in this world. It’s a crucial way to teach our youth about our identity and heritage.”

The film resonated with the audience, including longtime resident and non-native Cynthia Roebuck, who remarked on the emotional depth of the film. “I thought it was a great collection that was fun to watch and reflective of the individuals. There was a lot of heart and soul in them all.”

Kree Lopez, representing multiple Ute tribes, praised the program for offering unique perspectives. “Native Lens has always provided a safe space for filmmakers to share their work and voice our viewpoints, whether it's about environmental issues or the everyday experiences of being Native.”

Josiah Jones of the Chickasaw Nation reiterated the program's community focus. “It’s vital to raise Native voices and showcase our talents as storytellers. Celebrating these films brings Native people together, which is an amazing opportunity.”

Jenny Long, a Southern Ute tribal member, shared her enthusiasm for the Native Lens program. “It gives young people a chance to learn about filmmaking and the industry process; I absolutely love it.”

Bright HighElk, who acted in “The Basket Lady,” highlighted the importance of authentic representation in media. “Usually, we see stereotypical portrayals of Native culture, so it’s refreshing to have real Native people producing and starring in these films.”

Aliysha Arnold, another cast member in “The Basket Lady” and Junior Miss Ute Mountain Princess, shared her perspective on representation. “For me, it's important to show other Native American people and those from different backgrounds who I am and the stories of my culture. Getting out of your comfort zone to do this is crucial.”

Together, these voices illuminate the profound impact of the Native Lens program — a platform that nurtures authentic storytelling, strengthens community bonds, and cultivates the next generation of Indigenous filmmakers. The Durango Independent Film Festival's commitment to amplifying these narratives ensures that Indigenous stories continue to enrich and transform the cinematic landscape for years to come.