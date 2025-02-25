Join us Wednesday, February 26 for a KSUT Session of international guitar performances
This Wednesday (2/26), international guitarists Lulo Reinhardt, Alexandra Whittingham, Niwel Tsumbo, and Sönke Meinen will play live in studio for a KSUT Session.
The performance starts at 1:06 p.m.
The quartet is in Durango for an appearance at the Fort Lewis College Community Concert Hall's "International Guitar Night." It's also this Wednesday, with a 7:30 p.m. start.
About the artists
Lulo Reinhardt is a German guitarist who blends the Berber music of southeast Morocco with the Gypsy and French jazz of his great-uncle, Django Reinhardt.
Niwel Tsumbo explores the hip-swinging Soukous music from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Sönke Meinen is a German guitarist who embraces new age, folk, classical, pop, and jazz.
Alexandra Whittingham is a classical guitarist from England.
View their full bios and some performance videos here.
KSUT Sessions are sponsored by Durango's Toast Records and Bakes.