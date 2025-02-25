© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Join us Wednesday, February 26 for a KSUT Session of international guitar performances

Four Corners Public Radio
Published February 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Courtesy photo
(Left to right) Lulo Reinhardt, Sönke Meinen, Alexandra Whittingham, Niwel Tsumbo. The four will play at Fort Lewis Community Concert Hall’s International Guitar Night on Wednesday, February 26.

This Wednesday (2/26), international guitarists Lulo Reinhardt, Alexandra Whittingham, Niwel Tsumbo, and Sönke Meinen will play live in studio for a KSUT Session.

The performance starts at 1:06 p.m.

The quartet is in Durango for an appearance at the Fort Lewis College Community Concert Hall's "International Guitar Night." It's also this Wednesday, with a 7:30 p.m. start.

About the artists

Lulo Reinhardt is a German guitarist who blends the Berber music of southeast Morocco with the Gypsy and French jazz of his great-uncle, Django Reinhardt.

Niwel Tsumbo explores the hip-swinging Soukous music from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sönke Meinen is a German guitarist who embraces new age, folk, classical, pop, and jazz.

Alexandra Whittingham is a classical guitarist from England.

View their full bios and some performance videos here.

KSUT Sessions are sponsored by Durango's Toast Records and Bakes.

The KSUT Session

  • Who: Guitarists Lulo Reinhardt, Alexandra Whittingham, Niwel Tsumbo, and Sönke Meinen
  • When: Wednesday, February 26 at 1:06 p.m.
  • Where: On-air and online