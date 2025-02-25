Join us Wednesday, February 26 for a KSUT Session of international guitar performances

This Wednesday (2/26), international guitarists Lulo Reinhardt, Alexandra Whittingham, Niwel Tsumbo, and Sönke Meinen will play live in studio for a KSUT Session.

The performance starts at 1:06 p.m.

The quartet is in Durango for an appearance at the Fort Lewis College Community Concert Hall's " International Guitar Night ." It's also this Wednesday, with a 7:30 p.m. start.

About the artists

Lulo Reinhardt is a German guitarist who blends the Berber music of southeast Morocco with the Gypsy and French jazz of his great-uncle, Django Reinhardt.

Niwel Tsumbo explores the hip-swinging Soukous music from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sönke Meinen is a German guitarist who embraces new age, folk, classical, pop, and jazz.

Alexandra Whittingham is a classical guitarist from England.

View their full bios and some performance videos here .

KSUT Sessions are sponsored by Durango's Toast Records and Bakes.



The KSUT Session