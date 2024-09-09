Raising awareness of overdose as deaths rise in Colorado

Nearly 2,000 purple and white flags sprawled across the west field of Lincoln Park on Wednesday, August 28, a symbol remembering the Coloradans lost to overdose in 2023.

Grand Junction resident Christina Sotelo once came close to dying from overdose, but five rounds of Narcan saved her life.

She said the arrangement of flags is far more than a piece of art or empty gesture.

“(This is important) to raise awareness that overdose is really a thing,” Sotelo said. “People using isn’t a joke, and it’s a scary thing to be in addiction. (This also teaches to) be aware of what we’re putting in our body because it can harm you in all the negative ways possible.

“Thankfully, I survived my overdose, but I was Narcan-ed five times before I even came back to.”

The Mesa County Opioid Response Group, a multi-organization coalition, installed the temporary display of 1,865 flags to raise awareness and bolster conversations on what we can do differently as a community.

Varying trends in overdose deaths

Although overdose deaths in 2023 have decreased nationwide, Colorado and Mesa County saw an increase.

Of the 1,865 flags placed, 1,822 of them were purple, honoring the Coloradans who lost their lives to drug overdose last year. The remaining 43 flags were white, representing residents who died of overdose in Mesa County last year.

Those 43 deaths mark a 22% increase in county overdose fatalities from the year prior.

U.S. overdose deaths saw a 3% decrease (nearly 3,500 fewer people) between 2022 and 2023, the first nationwide decrease since 2018.

At the same time, overdose deaths in Colorado rose by 5%. About three-quarters of those overdoses included an opioid, and more than half of them involved illegally-produced fentanyl.

Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel Peggy Brown, middle left, with RU Recovery in Grand Junction, plays soft tunes on a guitar during a vigil on Wednesday, August 28, for National Overdose Awareness Day in Lincoln Park, where more than 1,800 purple and white flags representing Coloradans who died from overdose last year covered a portion of the park.

“If there are citizens interested in reaching out, whether it’s telling their story or wanting to get involved in how we address this as a community, MCORG is the first stop for being directed to where your passion and influence would best be utilized,” Jackman said.

Across North Avenue, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Colorado Mesa University hosted a Narcan training and resource fair to supplement Mesa County Opioid Response Group’s efforts in educating the community. The outreach event focused on the university’s student population, ensuring the newly independent adults are aware of what overdose is and how to prevent it.

The event culminated in a candlelight vigil from 7 to 8 p.m., where community members gathered to remember and celebrate the lives lost to overdose.

Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel More than 1,500 purple and white flags representing Coloradans who died from overdose last year covered a portion of Lincoln Park for a display to commemorate National Overdose Awareness Day and offer those impacted by overdose the opportunity to remember and honor those lives with a candlelight vigil on Aug. 28, 2024.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call the National Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you are in a crisis, call 911, or the Colorado Crisis Line: 1-844-493-TALK (8255).

“You don’t have to use (in order) to be happier,” Sotelo said. “Whatever it is you’re going through, seek help because it’s possible to heal. You don’t need to harm yourself any more than what you already are feeling.

“Using is just making everything worse, and seeking help is the most important thing,” she added. “Know that there are people out there willing to help and do whatever it takes to help you not be in that lifestyle.”

