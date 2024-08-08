1 dead after swimming during CrossFit Games competition in Fort Worth

A CrossFit athlete died while swimming in a lake in Fort Worth, Texas, while competing in the very first day of the 2024 CrossFit Games.

The athlete, identified as 28-year-old Luzar Dukic, was taking part in the individual swim portion of the annual fitness competition at Marine Creek Lake in Fort Worth — a site that a city website says is a "250-acre no wake lake which makes it calm, accessible and ideal" for a host of activities including swimming.

Game organizers cancelled the rest of the day's events, saying in a statement that they are "deeply saddened" by the loss. "The well-being of competitors is our first priority and we are heartbroken by this tragic event."

Dukic hailed from Serbia. His identity was confirmed by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office, which also said his death occurred at 10:24 a.m.

It's unclear what officials will do for the rest of the weekend, as the contest was supposed to continue until Aug. 11, according to the event's website.

This marks the 18th edition of the CrossFit Games where athletes compete for the title of "Fittest on Earth," according to the organization. Individual competitors are fighting for a chance at more than $300,000.

Each year, athletes battle it out without knowing beforehand what events they will have to take part in. The event organizers say it's designed to test an athlete's fitness and readiness to compete.

