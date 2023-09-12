5 former Memphis officers are indicted on federal charges for death of Tyre Nichols

Five former Memphis police officers involved in the deadly beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols have been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were charged with one count each of excessive force and deliberate indifference, and two counts of witness tampering.

All five men are also facing criminal court charges in Shelby County, Tenn., for second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

Each has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Officials with the Department of Justice and scheduled to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. local time to formally announce the federal charges against the five former officers.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

