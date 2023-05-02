© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
PHOTOS: What we saw at Pharrell's Something in the Water festival

By Alanté Serene Millow,
Ashley PointerDarrius Cook
Published May 2, 2023 at 6:21 PM MDT
Pharrell performs on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.
Darrius Cook/NPR
Pharrell performs on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.

Pharrell Williams' 2023 Something In the Water three-day music festival returned to his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va., for its third year, with a heavy emphasis on the 757's local community and rich music history. "It feels so good to be home, Virginia!" Williams proclaimed while closing out the second day.

Despite delays and the third day of the festival getting canceled due to rain and thunderstorms, SITW's lineup featured some of music's biggest and brightest, including Lil Wayne, Doechii, Latto and Kaytranada. There was also a star-studded headlining set of "Pharrell's Phriends," led by Williams and featuring Busta Rhymes, Coi Leray, De La Soul and plenty of surprise guests, as well as performances from several Tiny Desk alums, such as the Jonas Brothers, Summer Walker, BADBADNOTGOOD, Wet Leg and more.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the weekend.

Lil Wayne performs on the Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival.
Lil Wayne performs on the Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival.
Doechii performs on the Solar stage during Something In The Water festival.
Doechii performs on the Solar stage during Something In The Water festival.
Jonas Brothers perform on the Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.
Jonas Brothers perform on the Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.
Latto performs on the Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival.
Latto performs on the Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival.
A$AP Rocky and Pharrell perform on the Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.
A$AP Rocky and Pharrell perform on the Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.
Music fans attend Something In The Water musical festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
Music fans attend Something In The Water musical festival in Virginia Beach, VA.
BADBADNOTGOOD perform on Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival.
BADBADNOTGOOD perform on Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival.
Coi Leray performs on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.
Coi Leray performs on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.
Kaytranada performs on Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival.
Kaytranada performs on Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival.
Spliff Star, Diddy and Busta Rhymes perform on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.
Spliff Star, Diddy and Busta Rhymes perform on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.
M.I.A. performs on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.
M.I.A. performs on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.
Festival goers pose for photo at Something In The Water festival.
Festival goers pose for photo at Something In The Water festival.

Alanté Serene Millow
Ashley Pointer
Darrius Cook
