KSUT Spring Membership Drive 2023: Festival Day

Tuesday is Festival Day

Day two of the 2023 Spring Membership Drive brings Festival Day, including discussions with notable guests from our community and a live KSUT Session with Stone-Hall. Today we'll be drawing for weekend passes to next weekend's Durango Bluegrass Meltdown, and patron passes to both the Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass Festival in June and the Four Corners Folk Festival in September. If you love festivals, this is the day for your pledge to KSUT!

Tuesday's guests:

8:00 AM, Rick Holter from Public Media Company

1:06 PM, Angie Beach & Guillermo Figueroa from Music in the Mountains

2:06 PM, Jenny Hirt from Durango Bluegrass Meltdown

2:30 PM, Live KSUT Session with StoneHall

4:00 PM, Bruce LeClaire from Boys & Girls Club of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe

5:00 PM, Briggen Wrinkle from Community Foundation Serving SW Colorado

Many thanks to today's food sponsors College Drive Cafe and Mi Hitos.

Day Prizes

Festival Day is full of wonderful day prizes. By pledging your support to KSUT today, you will be entered to win any of these fantastic packages! First, the Durango Bluegrass Meltdown is giving away two weekend passes to their festival on April 21, 22, and 23, 2023. KSUT Presents also provides a lucky winner with two patron passes to the Pagosa Folk and Bluegrass Festival in June and an additional pair of patron passes to the Four Corners Folk Festival in September.

Grand Prize

All pledges receive automatic entry into the grand prize drawing of a vacation package for two to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, including two 3-day passes, four nights of lodging, and airfare for two from Durango to New Orleans from April 27th through May 1st, 2023.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals. Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners. Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!