Fresh Air Weekend: Jazz singer Samara Joy; model and actor Brooke Shields

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Grammy-winning jazz singer Samara Joy joins for concert and conversation: Samara Joy comes from a family of gospel singers and has been singing all her life. In February, she became the second jazz performer in Grammy history to win the award for best new artist.

A mother faces 'A Thousand and One' obstacles in this unconventional NYC film: Teyana Taylor stars as a mom trying to build a home for her son in an intimate Sundance Film Festival winner that's more surprising than it looks.

'Pretty Baby' chronicles Brooke Shields' career and the sexualization of young girls: Shields has had a long career as a model, and a Broadway film and television actor. A new two-part Hulu documentary looks at her childhood roles and the toxic culture that perpetuates misogyny.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Grammy-winning jazz singer Samara Joy joins for concert and conversation

A mother faces 'A Thousand and One' obstacles in this unconventional NYC film

'Pretty Baby' chronicles Brooke Shields' career and the sexualization of young girls

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.