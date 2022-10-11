© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
Area residents celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day in Durango

Four Corners Public Radio | By Kate Redmond
Published October 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM MDT
Durango resident Kirbie Bennett spoke at the Indigenous People's Day celebration in Buckley Park.

Participants marched through downtown to Buckley Park in Durango to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday. Though many Colorado municipalities recognize it as a holiday, the state has failed to pass a resolution making it official. Colorado no longer recognizes Columbus Day as an official state holiday. Last year President Biden made Indigenous Peoples Day a federal holiday.

A tone-deaf post featuring Columbus Day on the city of Durango's Facebook page on Monday morning was quickly replaced with one honoring Indigenous Peoples Day, which Durango has recognized through a resolution passed in 2016. Local activists say this is an example of the lack of awareness.

The red dress displayed at the gathering is a symbol of a sobering statistic about Native women and girls.
While public schools have eradicated Native-themed mascots, activists in Durango object to “The Chief” outside the Toh Atin art gallery, calling it a harmful caricature.

Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was born and raised on a ranch in Routt County. After receiving a degree at Massachusetts College of Art in Boston in Media and Performing Arts, she became a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees, Local 13 in Minneapolis.
