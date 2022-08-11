© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

MLB player's phone escapes from his back pocket during a slide into third

Published August 11, 2022 at 4:41 AM MDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. I know Gen Zers are attached their phones. But this...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: Castro slides into third. His phone comes out of his pocket. Now that's a first.

MARTINEZ: Yep. Even though players can't carry their phones onto the field, replays show 23-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodofo Castro's cellphone slowly sliding out of his back pocket. Funny thing is, it happened on Tuesday, which is the day Castro was called back up from the minors, probably on that same exact phone. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.