Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks is starting a new chapter as a comic book star

Published July 27, 2022 at 3:59 AM MDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Stevie Nicks has had a storied career as a rock star. Now she's starting a new chapter as a comic book star. You can see the singer's animated story come to life in a 22-page book. It's called "Female Force: Stevie Nicks." Rumors are she's being reimagined in her signature witchy style and long blond hair. It looks like something you might have seen in your dreams. Personally, I can't wait.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.