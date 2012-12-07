Honest Bus Driver Returns Missing Euros

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the story of an honest bus driver. The Austrian Press identifies him as Wolfgang R. After his shift in Vienna, he was inspecting his bus and found a bag of cash, stacks of euros worth a half million dollars. He gave the money to police and they tracked down the owner, a 77-year-old woman. As a reward for his honesty, Wolfgang got - well, the thing is we're not sure yet that he's gotten anything. But we can at least say on air, Wolfgang, you did the right thing. It's MORNING EDITION.