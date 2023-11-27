© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Page One

Page One: A reading from the Durango Public Library, Sober Curious

By KSUT Staff
Published November 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock

Library associate Nancy Stoffer with the Durango Public Library selects and reads "page one" of a different book every week.

You can hear Page One every Monday morning on KSUT at 9:30 and again Saturday morning at 7:30 during San Juan Sunrise.

Today's reading is from Sober Curious: The Blissful Sleep, Greater Focus, Limitless Presence, and Deep Connection Awaiting Us All on the Other Side of Alcohol by Ruby Warrington.

Page One is produced by Jon Lynch at KDUR.

Page One
KSUT Staff
See stories by KSUT Staff