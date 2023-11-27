Page One: A reading from the Durango Public Library, Sober Curious

Library associate Nancy Stoffer with the Durango Public Library selects and reads "page one" of a different book every week.

You can hear Page One every Monday morning on KSUT at 9:30 and again Saturday morning at 7:30 during San Juan Sunrise.

Today's reading is from Sober Curious: The Blissful Sleep, Greater Focus, Limitless Presence, and Deep Connection Awaiting Us All on the Other Side of Alcohol by Ruby Warrington.

Page One is produced by Jon Lynch at KDUR.