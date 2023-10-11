KSUT Fall Membership Drive 2023: Holiday Extravaganza Day

Wednesday is Holiday Extravaganza Day

It's the third day of KSUT's Fall Membership Drive with engaging community members and guest DJs taboot! We'll draw for festive holiday-themed prizes throughout the day. Here's the scoop:

Wednesday's guests:

• Morning Edition, 8 AM, Ben Gross with World AIDS Day, and Aidan Park with YAY Foundation.

• Morning Blend- 9 AM on Tribal, our guest DJ is Rusty Cozad, Kiowa tribal member and singer in Cozad Drum Group.

• Morning Blend, 10 AM, Jimmy of Jimmy's Music is our guest DJ.

• Afternoon Blend, 2:30 PM, Josh Arnold from Wines of the San Juans is our guest DJ.

• All Things Considered, 5 PM, Brigen Wrinkle with the Community Foundation serving SW Colorado, Bode Miller, Paradise Paradox author and speaker for Making a Difference series also joins us at 5:10 PM.

Day prize, drawn at 6 PM

One lucky winner will receive a $400 gift card to Purgatory Resort. We will also be giving away two tickets to the State Street Ballet's performance of The Nutcracker on December 8 at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College, and another lucky member will receive two tickets to A Christmas Carol at the Farmington Civic Center.

Grand Prize

All pledges receive automatic entry into the grand prize drawing of a Trek Dual Sport+ 2 Stagger e-bike, generously donated by 2nd Ave Sports.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals. Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!