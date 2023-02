Sundays from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

A weekly offering of music by women singers, songwriters, musicians, composers, and producers. Hosted by Susie B, who says, "I hope that a show 100% dedicated to women artists (will) give women a bit more of their 'fair share of the air.'" Women Be Wise is currently the only show of its kind anywhere on the radio in the U.S.