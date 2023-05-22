Page One: A reading from the Durango Public Library, The Seven-Step Homestead

Library associate Nancy Stoffer with the Durango Public Library selects and reads "page one" of a different book every week.

You can hear Page One every Monday morning on KSUT at 9:30 and again Saturday morning at 7:56 at the end of San Juan Sunrise.

Today's reading is from the book The Seven-Step Homestead: A Guide for Creating the Backyard Microfarm of Your Dreams by Leah M. Webb.

Page One is produced by Jon Lynch at KDUR.