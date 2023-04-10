© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
Page One: A reading from the Durango Public Library, Napantla

Published April 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM MDT
Library associate Nancy Stoffer with the Durango Public Library selects and reads "page one" of a different book every week.

You can hear Page One every Monday morning on KSUT at 9:30, and again Saturday morning at 7:56 at the end of San Juan Sunrise.

In the spirit of celebrating National Poetry Month, today's reading is from the book Nepantla: An Anthology Dedicated to Queer Poets of Color, edited by Christopher Soto.

Page One is produced by Jon Lynch at KDUR.

