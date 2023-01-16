A reading from the Durango Public Library: Page One writing contest winner, The Cuban Affair

Library Associate Nancy Stoffer with the Durango Public Library selects and reads "page one" of a different book every week.

Today's reading is from the second of our 5 writing contest winners, The Cuban Affair, by Chuck Greaves. We'll be featuring the winning submissions throughout the month of January.

You can hear Page One, every Monday morning on KSUT at 9:30, and again Saturday morning at 7:56 at the end of San Juan Sunrise. You can find our Page One archives here.

Page One is produced by Jon Lynch at KDUR.