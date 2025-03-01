Garden Guys: Start Your Engines

In the first episode of Garden Guys for 2025 we remind our listeners to “start their engines” - or keep them on idle at least, as we are getting our seeds in order for the upcoming planting season. Darrin and Tom talk about some of the fascinating history of seeds through time, as growers have handed them down to successive generations over a 12000 year process. You can all have a part in continuing that tradition by saving some of your own garden seeds, planting them out, and sharing them with other growers. If you don’t have all your seeds yet, the Garden Guys seed sale is on March 9th this year. Come out and see us! La Plata Fairgrounds, 10am-2pm. (Our weekly shows will begin April 5th.)

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys.

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well.Com and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here. They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning, and more!