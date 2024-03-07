Garden Guys: Dialing In Your Early Season Planning

As spring is just around the corner, we just wanted to step outside and admit that another planting season will soon be upon us. On this episode, Tom and Darrin discuss the finer points of “dialing-in” your early season planning when it comes to new plant choices, and adjusting for mistakes from last year. We also go over details about our new favorite winter squash. And if that wasn’t exciting enough, the annual Garden Guys Seed Sale is Saturday, March 9 at the La Plata County Fairgrounds from 10-2! Wahooo. Let’s go!

