© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garden Guys

Garden Guys: Dialing In Your Early Season Planning

By KSUT Staff
Published March 7, 2024 at 9:05 AM MST
Tom Bartels
/
Garden Guys

As spring is just around the corner, we just wanted to step outside and admit that another planting season will soon be upon us. On this episode, Tom and Darrin discuss the finer points of “dialing-in” your early season planning when it comes to new plant choices, and adjusting for mistakes from last year. We also go over details about our new favorite winter squash. And if that wasn’t exciting enough, the annual Garden Guys Seed Sale is Saturday, March 9 at the La Plata County Fairgrounds from 10-2! Wahooo. Let’s go!

Tune into the Garden Guys every Saturday at noon. Feel free to peruse the Garden Guys archives.

Garden Guys
KSUT Staff
See stories by KSUT Staff