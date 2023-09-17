© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
Garden Guys

Garden Guys: A talk with Jim Dyer of Healthy Community Food Systems

By KSUT Staff
Published September 17, 2023 at 9:24 PM MDT
Jim Dyer
Healthy Community Food Systems

This week, the Garden Guys had an in-depth conversation with Jim Dyer and his work with Healthy Community Food Systems. They cover everything from local food, farmers, eaters, markets, and our cumulative effects on the biosphere. They also dive into some core issues regarding future sustainability in the Greater San Juan Food Shed. It's some good food for thought.

Tune into the Garden Guys every Saturday at noon. Feel free to peruse the Garden Guys archives.

Garden Guys
KSUT Staff
