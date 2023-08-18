Garden Guys: Cryptobiosis and the county fair

This week Tom and Darrin delve into the mystery of Cryptobiosis, the fascinating process of "pausing" a living organism along with an extreme example.

A short check-in with happenings at the county fair.

Darrin’s tomatoes have also been put on permanent pause for the season.

Which leads us, inevitably, to the discussion of weather. And whether or not Tom should have camped up high in a lightning storm. (Strictly as a sacrifice to the weather gods.)

And a reminder to give your fruit trees some extra water this week, since they were counting on the monsoons the same as you.

