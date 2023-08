This week Darrin and Tom have a mid-season garden growth check-in. What are the gardens doing in the heat? Have the weeds taken over?

They also present questions like:



Are you drying your garlic? Harvesting carrots?

Can you plant citrus in the four corners?

What can you still plant now?

Darrin and Tom include some background on what originally inspired them to geek out on plants.

Word of the Week is back!