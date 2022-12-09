Four Corners Edition, 12/9/22: missing Navajos, effects of poaching, Frying Pan logging

On this week's show:

• The Navajo Nation police department has received numerous missing persons reports being traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona.

• Effects of poaching - eight big game animals were killed and left to rot in San Miguel County this Fall.

• The Frying Pan logging project in the White River National Forest on Colorado’s Western Slope.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

