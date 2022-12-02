© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
Four Corners Edition

Four Corners Edition, 12/2/2022: Residents moving closer to nature, Colorado River compact turns 100, author Erika Wurth's new book

Published December 2, 2022 at 12:53 PM MST
On this week's show:

  • A growing number of people in our region are moving closer to nature, a trend that concerns experts.
  • The Colorado River’s foundational legal document turned 100 years old last month. The agreement among seven western states was groundbreaking for its time. But it continues to contribute to the southwest’s water crisis.
  • Colorado author Erika Wurth has written novels, short stories, poetry and non-fiction. Her latest book, White Horse, is a piece of literary horror that explores themes of loss and identity through the lens of a protagonist who, like Wurth, is an urban Indian.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

Please help us continue to cover the region, the state, and beyond by supporting KSUT. Your donation makes local and regional news reporting possible. Donate now. Thank you.

