Four Corners Edition, 12/2/2022: Residents moving closer to nature, Colorado River compact turns 100, author Erika Wurth's new book

A growing number of people in our region are moving closer to nature, a trend that concerns experts.

The Colorado River’s foundational legal document turned 100 years old last month. The agreement among seven western states was groundbreaking for its time. But it continues to contribute to the southwest’s water crisis.

Colorado author Erika Wurth has written novels, short stories, poetry and non-fiction. Her latest book, White Horse, is a piece of literary horror that explores themes of loss and identity through the lens of a protagonist who, like Wurth, is an urban Indian.

