Four Corners Edition, 11/18/2022: Fort Lewis honors Transgender Day of Remembrance; area animal shelters are filled with unwanted cats and dogs

Many animal shelters in our region are bursting with unwanted cats and dogs, and the problem is linked to the nation’s housing crisis.



The Colorado river is drying up, and water infrastructure across the Southwest is getting old. That means costly fixes for cities around the region. We hear from one city with a front row seat to an impending Colorado River crisis.



And we visit a memorial at Fort Lewis College in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners Public Radio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards, Mark Duggan, and Stasia Lanier. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

