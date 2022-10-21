Four Corners Edition, 10/21/22: fentanyl overdoses, hunting crowds, Yellowstone recovers and more

On this week's show:



The powerful synthetic opioid, fentanyl is driving a steep increase in overdose deaths. Deaths have dramatically increased across the U.S. since 2014, including in southwest Colorado.

Resident hunters in the Mountain West often have a favorite piece of public land to hunt. For some, though, it seems to be getting a bit crowded.

Wyoming is home to the largest intact sagebrush habitat in the west, and Grand Teton wants to keep it that way.

And we’ll visit Yellowstone as the park recovers from devastating floods that occurred earlier this summer. How locals and tourists are coping with the park’s damaged but rebuilding infrastructure.

