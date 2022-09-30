Four Corners Edition, 9/30/22: Ancient formations in Wyoming cave offer insight into climate crisis; John Denver's Rocky Mountain High turns 50

On this week's show:



Hunters are being charged in federal court for trespassing without stepping foot on private land.

Ancient formations in a Wyoming cave are helping scientists better understand the climate crisis.

Also, John Denver’s song, “Rocky Mountain High” turns 50 in October. We’ll hear more about its impact on Colorado and Denver's life and legacy.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners PublicRadio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards and Stasia Lanier. Mark Duggan is the Digital Editor. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

