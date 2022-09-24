© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FCE-logo-med-square.jpg
Four Corners Edition

Four Corners Edition, 9/23/22: Deadly fungus in the West; more on the imminent closure of the Purple Cliffs homeless camp

Published September 24, 2022 at 10:32 AM MDT
FCE white logo landscape.png

On this week's show:

  • The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is putting nearly $55 million dollars toward addressing homelessness in rural areas. Housing advocates say these funds are more important than ever.
  • Have you ever seen a mushroom in your yard, and wondered what it might taste like? Well, you might want to hold off because we have some bad news for you: the world’s deadliest fungus is now in the Mountain West.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners PublicRadio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards and Stasia Lanier. Mark Duggan is the Digital Editor. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

Pleasehelp us continue to cover the region, the state, and beyond by supporting KSUT. Your donation makes local and regional news reporting possible. Donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Four Corners Edition Local and Regional News
Ken Brott
Ken Brott has been involved with the station for 30 years in various capacities, including programming, production, management and on-air talent...
See stories by Ken Brott