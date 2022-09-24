Four Corners Edition, 9/23/22: Deadly fungus in the West; more on the imminent closure of the Purple Cliffs homeless camp

On this week's show:



The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is putting nearly $55 million dollars toward addressing homelessness in rural areas. Housing advocates say these funds are more important than ever.



Have you ever seen a mushroom in your yard, and wondered what it might taste like? Well, you might want to hold off because we have some bad news for you: the world’s deadliest fungus is now in the Mountain West.

Four Corners Edition is a presentation of KSUT Four Corners PublicRadio and KSUT Tribal Radio. The production staff includes Ken Brott, Lorena Richards and Stasia Lanier. Mark Duggan is the Digital Editor. The show's theme music was composed and performed by Jonas Grushkin.

