Four Corners Edition, 8/19/22: Everest expedition leader on making history; archeoastronomy in the Southwest; more

Published August 19, 2022 at 9:04 AM MDT
FCE white logo landscape.png
A KSUT Conversation with "Full Circle Everest" expedition leader Phil Henderson, who lives in Cortez. Also, a summer program in Silt lets youth learn more about farming and agriculture.

On this week's Four Corners Edition on KSUT:

  • A KSUT Conversation with the expedition leader of the first all-Black team to summit Mt. Everest.
  • Learn about a summer program in Silt that allows youth to learn more about farming and agriculture.
  • Also, an exploration of ancient astronomy in Moab.

