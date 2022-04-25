Kate Redmond was born and raised on a ranch in Routt County. After receiving a degree at Massachusetts College of Art in Boston in Media and Performing Arts, she became a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees, Local 13 in Minneapolis.

She has been privileged to travel the world working on live events as a technician. Production management was the logical next step. She rose to guide events for Merv Griffin Productions in Los Angeles, the Lamont School of Music at Denver University, and various performances and festivals.

She has been involved in community radio throughout her life and was thrilled to join KVNF's news department in Paonia when the pandemic caused all events to cancel. A lifelong writer and poet, Kate enjoys bicycling, skiing, yoga, music, and reading.