Delta balloon festival brings joy to spectators

The first inaugural 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival held in Delta, Colorado over the long holiday weekend brought joy to thousands of spectators. The four day event was hosted by the City of Delta and financed by numerous local sponsors.

The city contracted with Balloon Meister Doug Lenberg from New Mexico to bring twelve balloons to Confluence Park. The event also featured a local balloon from Cedaredge bringing the total to thirteen.

Excitement for the event was seen on opening night as hundreds of cars clogged the road to Devil’s Thumb Golf Course Saturday night for the first evening glow. Unfortunately, windy weather put a halt to the night leaving thousands disappointed.

Discouragement at Devil’s Thumb gave way to pure joy and elation early Sunday morning as hundreds gathered at Confluence Park just as the sun was rising to witness the first ascension of the balloons.

Spectators were treated to live pilot accounts as they drifted westward high above the confluence of the Uncompahgre and Gunnison Rivers.

One of the last balloons to ascend each morning (Sun-Tues) was filled with hot air and history. The amazing artwork depicting scenes from the main show covered the balloon's 18 thousand square foot surface.

“Awesome” was the word for the entire four day event that included live music, food vendors, crafts, competitions and a fireworks display over the still waters of Confluence Park wrapping up Independence Day Weekend in Delta, Colorado where “dreams really do come true”

Copyright 2023 KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio.